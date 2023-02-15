Black Hawk military helicopter crashes near Alabama highway, 2 dead: authorities

At least two people are dead following a fatal military helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon near Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the fiery crash happened at 3 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says the helicopter caught fire upon impact. Webster shared that there were two individuals in the helicopter and both died in the fiery crash.

No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter was a Black Hawk. Law enforcement have not shared what led up to the fatal crash.

The MCSO urged motorists to take alternate routes due to the highway closure.

"We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening," the sheriff’s office said.

Redstone Arsenal, a United States Army post, shared on Facebook that it was aware of the situation.

"First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation." the statement said. "Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops."

Alabama Congressman Dale Strong posted a tweet sending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

"I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today." Strong wrote. "My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news."

