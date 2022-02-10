Black History Month: Art exhibit at Scarab Club in Detroit honors Black women

Art from 10 Black women is on display at the Scarab Club in Detroit.

"The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as the Cornerstone of a Culture" exhibit honors ancient African roots.

"We have so many wonderful kingdoms and accomplishments all over the continent of Africa that we can call upon, and it really gives you a sense of self-esteem and a sense of knowing who you are when you can study your ancient history," said artist and historian Rita Dickerson.

One of Dickerson's pieces of art is a painting in appreciation of elders.

"I wanted to include her in this exhibition because we in the west don't really honor our elders as other cultures do, she said.

It's just part of what Kresge Artist Fellow Carl Wilson was paying tribute to while curating this exhibit.

"So many Black families, there's a woman there that's holding them together," he said. "It was absolutely thrilling, really a privilege and a pleasure for me to encounter so many women with such a fantastic experience that they were willing to share."

Wilson said he was thinking of his own mother when looking at the energy captured by the artists.

Every artist features lives or works in Detroit.

"If you have the love and you have the will, will is so important. If you have the will to do something, if you have the drive to do something, any obstacle will melt away," said Dickerson, who worked for the city of Detroit for 30 years before retiring to go back to school to become an artist.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 26, and admission is free. The Scarab Club is open from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Advertisement

"Our stories cannot be erased. They need to be preserved, they need to be preserved not just for our children but for everyone. We can all benefit," Wilson said.