Blake Corum selling custom cleats at charity auction

The inaugural year of Cleat Crew in which nine college football stars from across the country designed custom cleats with bespoke luxury designer The Shoe Surgeon to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, concludes tonight.

For the final auction of the season, University of Michigan’s star running back, Blake Corum, presented his custom cleats to benefit Beaumont Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Inspired by a video game console, the cleats feature details like a painted "INSERT DISC" and memory card slot along with a leather power button patch, a painted "BC" port as a play on the AC port with Blake's initials, and soles featuring Blake's name in big bold lettering with his Deuce logo at the bottom.

The auction for the one and only pair of Blake’s custom cleats has currently reached over $2,000 and bidding closes tonight Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. The online auction is available at CleatCrew.7Collection.com .

All funds raised by the auction of Blake Corum’s cleats will provide critical treatments and health care services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care to children in Southeast Michigan.



