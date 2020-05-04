Blake's Cider Mill offers to-go Mother's Day brunch, dinner bundles



Blake's Cider Mill in Armada is famous for its hard cider, donuts and traditional apple cider.

But it is doing a lot of things differently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You just have to get more creative, people are getting more creative about how to enjoy, how to appreciate things in a different way," said Andrew Blake.

Early on, Blake's started making hand sanitizer and giving out free school lunches.

Drive through business is busy and Blake's is now offering Mother's Day gifts and brunch to go, of course.

"We also have Mother's Day dinner that we are rolling out that the family can order and pick up," he said. "And you have everything you need, to take care of mom on Mother's Day."

Advertisement

Life at the cider mill is definitely different these days, but they have been able to keep all their staff and the customers aren't staying away.

"We made some transitions that normally you have people come to the farm to be experienced," Blake said. "We are trying to bring our offerings and our products to the customers," he said.

It's not what they ever imagined -- but this new normal is working for Blake's Cider Mill.

"People want to get some resemblance of normal, and it's good that it seems like we're taking steps every week to get back to a safer, new, normal world," he said.

To check out Blake's products for Mother's Day or anything including regular cider and doughnuts go to: blakefarms.com