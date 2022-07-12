Blake's Lavender Market returns this weekend - What to expect at festival

article

Blake's Lavender Market is back this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, enjoy all things lavender at the Armada farm.

The market includes more than 200 artisans selling their products; DIY workshops; U-pick lavender, fruits, and vegetables; a children's activity tent, and more.

Additionally, speakers and classes about topics such as natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening, and the benefits of local honey will be held.

There will also be lavender-infused food and drinks, including lemonade, ice cream, donuts, cupcakes, cider from Blake's Hard Cider Co., and beer from Blake's Brewing Co.

The festival is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $12. Children 10 and younger are free. Buy tickets here.

Check out a fest guide below (Mobile users - if you can't see it, tap here):