Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill celebrates 75th anniversary with slew of events, discounts, and new scholarship

A Michigan cider brand is celebrating its 75th anniversary in operation with a slew of special offerings, events, a new scholarship, and discounts.

This year marks a major milestone for Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill, commemorating work that started in 1946 and has expanded to a thousand-acre farm, 40 different apple varieties, a popular hard cider brand, and even a tasting room.

Blake's couldn't have picked a better time to celebrate the milestone. As the restraints of the pandemic slowly loosen, people will be looking for things to do.

"We've had a lot of interesting conversations at the dinner table and it's been a labor of love in so many ways so we're just so excited for our community, our family, and our loyal customers," said Andrew Blake, president of Blake Family of Companies. "So we're here to celebrate all weekend and grateful to do so."

That includes a weekend-long event spotlighting some of the company's best products.

Cider mill donuts were treated on National Donut Day on Friday. Live music, pig races, and discounted admission to Funland are going on on Saturday. A fireworks display is expected for Saturday night.

The company is also announcing the start of its Blake Community Scholarship Fund, which will commit $50,000 over the next 10 years to students studying agriculture and the skilled trades. Graduating seniors at Armada High School and any other Macomb County high school will be eligible for one of the two $2,500 scholarships.

RELATED: Don't eat cicadas if you are allergic to shrimp, shellfish, FDA warns

Advertisement

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill and Tasting Room is located at 17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada. For more information and a calendar of events, visit www.blakefarms.com.