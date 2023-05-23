Bloody hatchet found during traffic stop linked to violent assault in Southfield

It didn't take long for the police sergeant on duty to find his man after receiving a BOLO alert for a suspect recently involved in a violent assault.

The Michigan State Police trooper was on patrol on Grand River near Grand Boulevard when the dispatch center alerted him to "Be On the Look Out" for a suspect in a Southfield assault with intent to murder incident.

Southfield police had previously been dispatched to the 25000 block of Orchard Grove for reports of an assault. There, they found a 51-year-old bleeding profusely and suffering from severe lacerations on their face and upper body.

Life-saving measures were administered, and the victim was taken to a hospital. They're listed in critical condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, the sergeant spotted a vehicle matching the description from the Detroit Regional Communication Center. Both the plate and description matched what the dispatcher said, which enabled him to move in.

A felony stop was conducted by the sergeant as well as back-up troopers. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

MORE: Watch: Suspect trying to steal Dodge Ram from Sterling Heights plant slams into police vehicle

Also found inside the vehicle was a hatchet that had been used in the assault. It still had blood on it.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Southfield police.