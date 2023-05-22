Watch: Suspect trying to steal Dodge Ram from Sterling Heights plant slams into police vehicle

When police were called to a Sterling Heights assembly plant on reports of multiple people trying to steal Dodge Rams on Sunday, a suspect smashed into a patrol vehicle.

Officers arrived at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant at 38111 Van Dyke Ave. around 4 a.m. and secured the parking lot. As they were looking for the suspects, one of the suspects got into a pickup truck and tried to feel.

Police said the suspect hit a patrol vehicle as an officer was getting out before purposely slamming into another patrol vehicle.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot through the passenger side door. Police said he resisted but was eventually arrested.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.