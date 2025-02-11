Bloom vape recall: Numerous flavors sold in Michigan recalled due to oil that could harm lungs

article

The Brief More than a dozen flavors of BLOOM Classic and BLOOM Live vape cartridges have been recalled because they contain Medium Chain Triglyceride Chain (MCT) oil, which could cause lung damage. MCT occurs naturally in some foods, but when inhaled can be dangerous. Customers who have the recalled vapes are asked to return them or dispose of them.



Numerous flavors of Bloom vapes have been voluntarily recalled because they contain an oil not allowed in vapes in Michigan because it could harm lungs.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) said the recall includes BLOOM Classic and BLOOM Live vape cartridges because they were found to have Medium Chain Triglyceride Chain (MCT) oil.

This is the same reason another brand, Platinum Vape, recalled several varieties of vape cartridges recently.

Recalled vapes:

Alien Jack

Blue Dream

Cereal Milk

Champagne Kush

Durban Gelato

Face Off OG

Forbidden Fruit

Green Crack

Jack Herer

Maui Wowie

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Sherbert

Rainbow Runtz

Skywalker

White Widow

Big picture view:

According to the CRA, MCT oil is commonly found in oral supplements and food. The non-THC oil naturally occurs in many foods, including cheese and yogurt.

However, when inhaled, MCT oil can cause respiratory health issues. Michigan's CRA began targeted testing for MCT oils in vapes last fall.

"From a public health and safety standpoint, the potential for adverse effects with MCT oil underscores the importance of safety guidelines for product development," CRA Executive Director Brian Hanna said in a memo released last June.

What's next:

The CRA is working with dispensaries that have these vapes in their inventory to retrieve and dispose of the products.

What you can do:

If you purchased any of the impacted vapes after Sept. 1, 2024, check the Metric Tag number to ensure they are not part of the recall.

Find a list of tag numbers and sales locations here.

If you do have one of the recalled vapes, return it to where you purchased it or dispose of it.

Customers who used these vapes and had adverse reactions are asked to report it to the CRA here or by calling 517-284-8599.