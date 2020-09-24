Bloomfield Twp 8-year-old girl sexually exploited by Kansas sex offender, police say

article

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said an 8-year-old girl was sexually exploited by a 48-year-old man in Kansas who sent her virtual money for an iPad game in exchange for nude videos.

According to police, the investigation started in late June when the girl's mother reported the crime to the police. She told police her daughter plays the game 'Roblox' and had become friends with a male who called himself 'John'.

'John' was later identified as 48-year-old Clinton McElroy, a registered sex offender from Ellis, Kansas.

McElroy was able to convince the 8-year-old girl to send him videos of herself in exchange for online currency used in the game, police said. When the girl's mother discovered this, she took it to the police and investigators found over 20 videos were made of the girl in various stages of undress.

The investigation led police to McElroy and they contacted the Ellis County Sheriff's Department for assistance. The sheriff said McElroy had been arrested for a similar crime in 2017 and is a registered sex offender in Kansas.

Last Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant and, based on Bloomfield Township's investigation and evidence found at his home, arrested him on new charges. He was arraigned the next day on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated internet trading in child pornography.

Advertisement

He's currently in the Ellis County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about online activity and monitor their online activity.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney said more children than ever before are being lied to online during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually it leads to sexually explicit photos, threats, and even sex.

In recent years, the crime of sextortion has been on the rise and the U.S. Attorney's office says more people using the internet during the pandemic is making children even more vulnerable.