BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home

A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.

A trooper chased the vehicle until they lost site of it, and stopped.

The owner continued to track the vehicle, and troopers were able to find it at a home on Cherrylawn Street.

A suspect was arrested, and a search warrant for the home was executed. Police said additional evidence was found during the search.