Boat explodes in Pontiac, leaving three seriously injured

A father, his son and a family friend were seriously injured in Pontiac when a boat they were about to take out on the lake exploded Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the father, a 45-year-old man, and the two boys, both 16-years-old, were about to go out onto Pontiac Lake with they flipped on the ignition of their 17-foot-Chris Craft boat. The boat exploded the moment the ignition was flipped on.

One boy was transported to the hospital with burns over 50 percent of his body. He is in critical condition. The father and his son are both hospitalized with severe burns, and their condition was stable.

They were entering the lake from a public boat launch near M-59 and Williams Lake Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, along with Waterford Township Fire Department, were called to the scene about 1:20 p.m. The fire had burned itself out when rescue personnel arrived.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Search and Rescue Team.