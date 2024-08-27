Bobcat Bonnie's Partridge Creek restaurant closes, other locations remain open

article

After opening in Macomb County just before the Covid pandemic started, Bobcat Bonnie's has closed one of its locations.

The closure of the Partridge Creek restaurant was announced on social media late Sunday.

"We could give a million negative reasons as to why we are here but there’s no point!" owner Matthew Buskard wrote in a post sharing the closure. "Instead we want to focus on all the positives."

He went on to describe how the business had overcome challenges, especially because of the pandemic.

"Covid gave us a ton of challenges- but forced us to grow - we had some amazing years pivoting and trying new ways to be of service up in Macomb," he wrote. "Who knew what would happen opening a restaurant mid February of 2020."

The post also thanked the community and noted that the restaurant would like to return to the area in the future.

This closure only affected the Partridge Creek location. Its Detroit, Ferndale, Wyandotte, Lansing, Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo restaurants all remain open.