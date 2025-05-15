The Brief City of Wayne police are investigating after a body was found near a park on Wednesday night. The deceased female was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Wayne. She was found in the backseat of her Ford Explorer and there are no signs of foul play.



Law enforcement are investigating after a body was found in the backseat of an SUV in the city of Wayne on Wednesday.

Wayne police said the deceased female was found around 9 p.m.

What we know:

Local police were first notified of a dead body being found in the backseat of a Ford Explorer on Wednesday night.

The body was discovered by an athletic coach leaving the baseball fields at Forest Park south of Michigan Avenue.

After receiving the call from the dispatch center, Wayne Officers and emergency crews responded, later contacting the investigation bureau.

The victim was later identified as a 35-year-old woman from the city of Wayne. She was known to live out of her vehicle and frequented the park.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

What we don't know:

While the cause of death is unknown at this time, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will learn more after an autopsy.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information, they're asked to contact Lt. Springer with the city of Wayne at (734) 721-1414 ext. 1503.