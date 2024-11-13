Expand / Collapse search

Body found along Lake Michigan ID'd as missing boater from Illinois

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 13, 2024 1:09pm EST
PENTWATER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A body found along Lake Michigan last week was a missing boater, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the body was found Friday morning in Pentwater, south of Ludington. At first, the identity of the body was unknown, but police determined it belonged to a boater missing from Illinois.

Police have chosen not to identify the boater publicly.

"This is a very tragic time for this family, and they are asking for privacy as they grieve their tremendous loss," MSP said in a statement.

