Body found in Clinton River ID'd as Eastpointe man who drowned

The Brief A body was recovered from the Clinton River on Thursday. The man has been identified as Gregory Leino of Eastpointe. Leino was found to have drowned with nothing suspicious involved.



The body recovered from the Clinton River has been identified as a 59-year-old Gregory Leino.

The backstory:

Leino, of Eastpointe, was discovered among debris beneath the Gratiot Avenue Bridge Thursday, said the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause of death as drowning, adding that nothing suspicious was found during the investigation.

Deputies were notified about the discovery of a body at about 2:25 p.m. and Leino was recovered with help from the marine division.

The Source: Information was provided by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office for this report.



