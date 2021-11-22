Body found in car after explosion, fire in parking lot of Macomb County Meijer

A man was found dead in a car after the vehicle exploded in the parking lot of a Macomb County Meijer store Friday.

Authorities were called to the Lenox Township Meijer at 36865 26 Mile Road at about 2:15 p.m. because a Subaru Impreza was on fire. When the fire was extinguished, the body of a white man who has not been identified was found in the passenger area of the car.

Related News: Police find drugs, stolen vehicle after thieves try to steal cart full of clothes from Meijer

Investigators said surveillance video showed the car entering the parking lot around 1:45 p.m. About a half-hour later, the car exploded and caught fire.

Authorities said no one was seen leaving or approaching the car, and foul play has been ruled out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.