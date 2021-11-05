Police find drugs, stolen vehicle after thieves try to steal cart full of clothes from Rochester Hills Meijer

Oakland County sheriff's deputies recovered a stolen vehicle that shoplifters were trying to use as a getaway vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Rochester Hills Meijer at Meijer located at 3175 S. Rochester Rd. just after 3 p.m. because a man tried to walk out of the store with a cart full of stolen clothing.

While investigating, deputies found a woman in the parking who they believed was involved. They discovered she was involved in the theft and found suspected heroin while searching her.

Deputies also discovered that the vehicle the shoplifters were driving was reported stolen out of Macomb County. Another man who was inside the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was searched. Suspected heroin and cocaine were found.

During the investigation, deputies said they received a call from a woman's family who said she needed to be picked up from the Meijer and may be suicidal.

Deputies found the woman inside of the store. She was arrested because she had several outstanding felony warrants. Deputies said she also had heroin with her.