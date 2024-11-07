Body found in trashcan near I-75, says Detroit police

article

A body was discovered in a trashcan on Omira Street across from Knudsen Park, Detroit police said on Thursday.

At 5:10 p.m., police said a body was found in a trashcan in the area of 20400 block of Omira., near I-75 and Eight Mile Road.

Detroit police said the circumstances of the find are unknown as of Thursday night.

Project Cease Fire, a community activist group, was seen by FOX 2 crews at the scene.

Officials are asking for anyone with information to call 1-800-Speak-Up or Major Crimes at 313-596-2240

This is a developing story, FOX 2 will update this when we learn more.