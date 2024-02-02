Body found with gun in Detroit sewer on west side

A body was found in a sewer on Detroit's west side Friday afternoon. Police said a gun was found as well, although it is unclear if it is the murder weapon at this time.

Detroit police and Michigan State Police were at the scene, at Tyler Avenue and Sussex Street, a couple blocks east of Greenfield.

Detectives lowered a metal magnet into the sewer, picking up the handgun.

Police have not identified the body yet and are still investigating.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



