Warren toddler accidently shoots himself after finding firearm: Police urge gun safety

The Brief A 3-year-old in Warren accidently shot himself, according to police. The child is stable, but the emotional toll will probably linger for some time. The shooting happened at the Cove Apartments in Warren.



Warren police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 3-year-old boy who found an unsecured weapon inside his family’s apartment.

Big picture view:

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said the shooting was heartbreaking and preventable.

The child is stable, but the emotional toll will probably linger for some time.

Police say the child found a semi-automatic handgun that was in the bedroom and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at the Cove Apartments in Warren, but police wouldn’t find out about it until they were called to Henry Ford Warren Hospital around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

A single round went off and when investigators searched the apartment they found the firearm. Officials are working to interview another adult who may have information about what happened.

"That is the main thing we want people to know from this. You need to one educate your children on firearm safety. Don’t touch them," said Warren Police Corporal Carla Rexford. "They will kill people. They are serious. That’s the first thing. We offer gun locks, we have free gunlocks. It’s no charge. We’re not going to run your criminal history background for a gun lock. You like one common, we’ll give it to you."

What's next:

The child’s mom was home at the time. It is unknown who owned the gun or whether it was legally obtained. Child Protective Services were called in, but as of now the child is still with his family in the hospital.