Body of missing woman ID'd after being discovered on shore of Lake Michigan's Beaver Island

article

The body of a missing woman that washed up on the shore of Beaver Island on Aug. 9 has been identified, Michigan State Police said on Friday.

Kristen Terrian was identified with the use of dental records from a postmorten examination Aug. 12, MSP's Eighth District posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Terrian's body was discovered on the western shore of the remote island, located 32 miles west of Charlevoix in northern Michigan.

Terrian was last seen alive at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 on Michibay Beach near the Manistique Township Park.

The autopsy has not yet been completed pending further laboratory studies. Her family has been notified by state police detectives.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted." stated F/Lt Mike Shaw, MSP Public Information Officer. "We offer our condolences to Kristen's family and our community."

Detectives are still continuing to investigate this case and are asking that anyone with information contact the Manistique Outpost at 906-341-2102.



