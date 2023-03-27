Body of 3-year-old boy found in pond at Michigan apartment complex

A 3-year-old west Michigan boy was found dead in an apartment complex pond Sunday.

The boy's parents called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report the child missing from Woodfield Apartments in Gaines Township. Kent County Sheriff's deputies found video evidence of the boy outside by himself just before 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said they focused on the pond because of a lack of sightings, the video, and how close the pond was to the apartment building where the child was last seen.

The sheriff's office dive team found the child in the pond just before 5 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.