The sheriff's office in Washtenaw County is investigating a homicide in Ypsilanti Township after an elderly woman was found dead in her backyard.

The body of the 73-year-old victim was found in a shallow grave, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Her 29-year-old grandson has been taken into custody as police continue investigating the alleged murder.

Law enforcement first started investigating after a call came in for a welfare check at a home on West Warner Street in Ypsilanti Township.

Following the Friday morning call, a deputy responded to the home and learned the family had been worried about a relative whom they had not heard from in several days. They told police it was not her normal routine.

After entering the home, the deputy located the missing woman's grandson, but was unable to find her. After exhausting all options, investigators broadened the search to outside the home. That's when they found the grave.

The grandson, who was not named in the news release, is being held at Washtenaw County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. We are asking anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact Detective Morrison at 734-973-4559 or morrisonh@washtenaw.org.

They can also contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line (734-973-7711) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.