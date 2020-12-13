Body of GVSU Student found on campus, authorities investigate

Authorities are investigating after a Grand Valley State University student’s body was discovered this weekend.

The student’s name has not been released yet, but family has been notified. The university’s president, Philomena Mantella, released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to inform you that the deceased found earlier today on our Allendale Campus, near the intramural fields and cross-country trail, has been identified as a Grand Valley student, and police have notified the family. This is heartbreaking news for our entire community. I offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends. We are not sharing the student's name out of respect for the family.”

Mantella went on to say this is an open investigation and several departments such as the Grand Valley State Police, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are all assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GVPD at 616-331-3255, or the Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

