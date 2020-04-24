Body of missing 6-year-old who went missing with father in Lake Erie, discovered

The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who had disappeared boating in Lake Erie with his father in March, was recovered Friday.

Jaxon Oaks was positively identified in the Huron River after being found by a relative of the two boaters.

Jaxon and his 29-year-old father, Justin, went missing on March 29, 2020 after they launched a camo-colored aluminum duck boat at the Downriver Marina boat launch near the Lake Erie Metropark.

Justin's body was found in the water near the mouth of Lake Erie on April 13, 2020.

RELATED: Fisherman's body found in Lake Erie, 6-year-old son still missing

The last contact with Justin's cell phone was 12:35 p.m. March 29, leading to a massive search effort by the US Coast Guard, Michigan State Police Marine Services, Michigan DNR and Brownstown police and fire departments.

The boat was found on April 5 but neither Justin or Jaxon had been located at the time.