Fisherman's body found in Lake Erie, 6-year-old son still missing

Police say the body of a man who disappeared while fishing with his 6-year-old son in March, has been found in Lake Erie.

Police were informed about the discovery Monday and confirmed the identity of Justin Oaks of Rockwood. The body of Jaxon Oaks hasn't been found.

The father and son's last known location was 11234 US Turnpike Rd, 48179 - near the Lake Erie Metropark, south of Rockwood. After leaving the house around 9:45 on March 29, Justin and Jaxon launched a camo-colored aluminum duck boat at the marina about 45 minutes later.

The last contact with Justin's cell phone was 12:35 p.m. that day.

The father and son never returned to their car, which was found at the Downriver Marina boat launch. Around 4:30 that day, the United States Coast Guard subsequently began search efforts. An extensive search was conducted with assistance from the United States Coast Guard, the Michigan DNR, the Brownstown Police and Fire Departments, the Rockwood Police and Fire Departments and the Flat Rock Police and Fire Departments.

The search was ultimately called off on March 20 but an MSP dive team resumed efforts the following day.

The boat was found on April 5 but neither Justin or Jaxon had been located, until Monday's discovery.

Jaxon is a four-foot-five white male with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Advertisement

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.