After months of no luck, Warren police say they have finally located the body of a beloved father and local football coach who went missing under suspicious circumstances over the summer.

The body of James Wilkins was located earlier this week in a remote area of Oscoda Township, near an access road that was desolate and covered with brush and trees. Aided by a cadaver dog from Michigan State Police, investigators say Wilkins had been buried before his discovery.

Earlier this year, Wilkins' roommate Donald Renfoe was arrested and charged with his murder. On Aug. 25, he was arraigned on counts of tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and felony firearm, in addition to a first-degree murder charge.

Another individual identified as Darius Glenn has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact for his role in concealing the murder.

Warren police were originally notified of Wilkins' disappearance on June 9. The 27-year-old had been in contact with his family before text messages from his phone stopped. Officers suspected foul play early on in the investigation.

During the investigation, Renfoe was identified as a person of interest. A search warrant was soon executed at his apartment as well as a vehicle associated with Renfoe.

While searching the apartment, police found a recently patched bullet hole in the wall with suspected blood. Detectives later learned that on the day of Wilkins' disappearance, Rendfoe bought cleaning supplies from a local hardware store.

Glenn, who is a friend of Renfoe, allegedly worked with him to clean out the apartment and likely dispose of Wilkins' body.

Then on Monday, aided by MSP, Oscoda Township Police and Fire, and the U.S. Park Service, Warren police found Wilkins body, along with additional evidence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to positively confirm his identity.