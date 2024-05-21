Body found offshore of Detroit River identified as missing kayaker, DNR says

The body of a Plymouth man who went missing while kayaking in the Detroit River has been recovered, the Department of Natural Resources confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

James Kuntz, 63, was last seen at the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle on May 10. The U.S. Coast Guard spent the next few days searching for him, but without any luck.

On May 19, officials located Kuntz' body about nine miles south of the yacht club. The search for the missing person spanned several agencies, including federal, state, and local police.

"This is never how we want to conclude a search, but we hope the recovery of this man’s body can bring closure to his family and friends," said Lt. Todd Szyska, DNR law enforcement supervisor in Detroit.

A cause of death has yet to be determined and the county medical examiner will have more information at a later time.