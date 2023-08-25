Body of missing Walled Lake swimmer recovered by divers after going missing during storm

article

The body of a 34-year-old swimmer who had been missing since early Thursday was recovered Friday by divers in Walled Lake.

Adam Milacki, of Walled Lake, was found in about 30 feet of water approximately 500 feet from shore by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (SSRT).

Investigators say Milacki jumped off a pontoon boat and began swimming with two friends late Wednesday/early Thursday. As threatening weather moved into the area, the two friends were able to make it back to their pontoon.

The friends lost sight of Milacki and notified Walled Lake police who asked for help from SSRT.

The team responded to the lake about 1:15 a.m. Thursday to begin the search. It resumed Thursday morning with the assistance of the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, a coalition of area law enforcement agencies and fire departments including from Genesee, Livingston, Macomb and Wayne counties, Van Buren Township, and the Michigan State Police, which was created to respond to water emergencies.

Investigators say the search was made more difficult because the friends were unable to give divers an approximate location where they were swimming or where Milacki was last seen.

The divers searched the lake all Thursday. Severe thunderstorms Thursday night complicated the effort.

It resumed Friday morning and continued until approximately 7 p.m. when the body was located.

The incident remains under investigation by the SSRT. An autopsy is planned for Saturday by the Oakland County Medical Examiner.



