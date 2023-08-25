Walled Lake swimmer still missing after disappearing during storm Wednesday

article

A swimmer who didn't resurface from Walled Lake after storms moved in on Wednesday is still missing Friday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was on a pontoon boat when he went into the water with two other people. When it started storming, the two other people were able to get out of the water, but the man disappeared.

Dive teams searched for the swimmer as late as they could before storms forced them to stop overnight.

The search resumed Thursday morning and is continuing.