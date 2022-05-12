Body pulled from vehicle in St. Clair River may have been there for days, officials say

article

Authorities pulled a man's body from a vehicle in the St. Clair River on Tuesday morning.

Customs and Border Protection noticed the submerged vehicle just off the 3400 block of Military Street around 10:30 a.m. When the dive team arrived, they found the man, who was already dead, in the vehicle.

The victim has not been identified.

Authorities said the vehicle may have been in the water for several days, and people who live in the area are asked to check cameras for footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. Chris Frazier at (810) 984-9711. Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at 810-987-6688 or porthuronpolice.org.