Body recovered from Detroit River by fire boat
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A deceased adult man's body was recovered from the Detroit River on Wednesday night.
What we know:
A Detroit Fire Department fireboat recovered the body from the water, near Riverside Park in the 3000 block of W. Jefferson.
Multiple witnesses reported the grim discovery, leading to 911 calls and the subsequent retrieval.
What we don't know:
The circumstances of the man's death is unclear.
The Source: The Detroit Fire Department public information officer confirmed the report.