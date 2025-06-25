Body recovered from Detroit River by fire boat

article

The Brief The body of an adult man was recovered from the Detroit River Wednesday night. The man's remains were discovered near Riverside Park and were retrieved by a Detroit Fire Department boat. It is unclear how the man died, an investigation is underway.



A deceased adult man's body was recovered from the Detroit River on Wednesday night.

What we know:

A Detroit Fire Department fireboat recovered the body from the water, near Riverside Park in the 3000 block of W. Jefferson.

Multiple witnesses reported the grim discovery, leading to 911 calls and the subsequent retrieval.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the man's death is unclear.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.