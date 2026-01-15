Body of Wyandotte missing person found in Detroit River near Grosse Ile

The Brief Grosse Ile police say a body of a missing person was found floating in the Detroit River on Thursday. The body was taken to the Elizabeth Park Marina, where custody was transferred to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.



The body of a person who was reported missing on Thursday was found floating in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile.

Big picture view:

The Grosse Ile Police Department said on Thursday at 1:16 p.m., the Wyandotte Police Department contacted them. Wyandotte police say they received a report from a caller who said they spotted a body floating in the Detroit River.

Later, just before 1:30 p.m., the Grosse Ile Fire Department used a drone to search the area when they eventually located the body floating in the north of the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge. Then at 2:12 p.m., the Grosse Ile Fire Department was sent to recover the body, which was completed at 3 p.m.

The body was taken to the Elizabeth Park Marina, where custody was transferred to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Dig deeper:

Police say the body was identified as a person who went missing earlier on Thursday after they walked away from an adult foster care facility in Wyandotte. They have not been publicly identified.

The incident remains under investigation. No foul play is currently suspected.