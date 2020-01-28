Bodycam shows rescue of woman who fell off Harrison Township dock into icy water

One young woman is impressing upon anyone who might go fishing this winter: Always fish with a partner.

Also: wear non-slip, footwear anywhere that's slippery.

Both lessons stem from a scary incident Monday afternoon when the woman slipped off the dock while fishing with a friend.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of someone who had fallen off a dock in Harrison Township. When she attempted to stand up, she lost her footing and slipped off the dock into the freezing water.

Her friend was one dock over and heard the fall before seeing her friend struggle in the icy waters.

As her friend struggled to pull the woman out of the water, her body began to go numb. Two nearby fishermen who heard the women's cries came over to help but were also unable to pull her out of the water - by then, her body had grown completely numb and was unable to move.

While the fishermen held onto the woman to keep her from drowning, police from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office along with the Harrison Fire Department arrived on scene and pulled the lady out of the water.

Advertisement

The woman was likely in the 36-degree water for 15 minutes.

In response to the incident, police warn anyone venturing onto icy surfaces and or finds themselves in a similar situation to follow these steps: