Boil advisory lifted in five communities after GLWA water main break

The boil water advisory for communities impacted by a water main break in northern Metro Detroit this week has been lifted.

Residents in Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, the Village of New Haven, and the eastern portion of Rochester no longer need to take the precaution, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.

The advisory was lifted after a second round of water quality testing for those communities came back clean. Water service had been diverted to a separate main after the water regulator isolated a break of a 36-inch pipe on 24 Mile. It was reported at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"All testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations," said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Office for GLWA. "I want to thank the residents of the five impacted communities, as well as our member partners, for their patience throughout this challenging situation and as we worked to fulfill our obligation to protect the public’s health."

MORE: Water seen gushing from Macomb County main break

Work on the main continues as an investigation into the break is conducted.