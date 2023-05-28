Boil water advisory lifted for City of Wayne, parts of Romulus, Westland and Inkster

article

A boil water advisory has been lifted effective immediately in four communities in Metro Detroit which had been dealing with the inconvenience since early Friday evening.

The advisory has been lifted for City of Wayne and parts of Romulus, Westland and Inkster as of Sunday morning, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

"Testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations," a GLWA spokesperson said in a statement this morning.

GLWA issued the advisory due to a power outage which caused an equipment malfunction leading to a loss of pressure in the water distribution system.

The cause of the power outage is currently unknown but under investigation, GLWA said.

"Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, the precautionary measure of a boil water advisory is recommended," it said in the statement.

