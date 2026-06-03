Boil water advisory in place for Woodhaven after water main break
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FOX 2 - Downriver residents in the Woodhaven community are dealing with a water main break Wednesday night.
The backstory:
Residents living in the Fairgrove/Reeck/Maywood/Van Horn roads area had water service interrupted tonight.
The Great Lakes Water Authority said that a boil water advisory is in place for the next 24 to 48 hours once water service is restored.
Water restoration is expected soon, GLWA said.
"City employees are placing instructions for this advisory on all doors of affected households tonight. We will notify when the advisory is lifted," the statement said.
The Source: Information provided by the Great Lakes Water Authority.