A Harrison Township man was taken into custody after he strapped a propane tank to his car and wrapped wiring around it, warning others it would detonate if anyone touched the device, police said.

The sheriff's office said it was a ploy to prevent his sedan from being repossessed. The hoax prompted a massive police response and the Michigan State Police bomb squad, who shut down the road in Harrison Township to ensure everything was safe.

While on scene, they determined the electrical wire that was wrapped around the tank was not connected to anything.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 24000 block of Bradford Drive on Tuesday. The individual was identified as a 45-year-old resident of the township.

He was taken into custody without incident and the sheriff's office recommended charges of creating a device representing or presented as an explosive, which is a five-year felony.