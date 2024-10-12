Bomb threat causes evacuation at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE, Mich (FOX 2) - At around 4 p.m Saturday the Macomb Mall was evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat.
Mall security confirmed to Fox 2 that the threat had been made, and that the mall was closed.
This is the second time the mall has been evacuated because of threats in recent months. In May a false shots fired report was made, which also caused the mall to be cleared out.
The mall is located at 32233 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville.
The sign for the Macomb Mall (Photo by Fox 2 photographer Jim McCardell)