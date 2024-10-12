Bomb threat causes evacuation at Macomb Mall

At around 4 p.m Saturday the Macomb Mall was evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat.

Mall security confirmed to Fox 2 that the threat had been made, and that the mall was closed.

This is the second time the mall has been evacuated because of threats in recent months. In May a false shots fired report was made, which also caused the mall to be cleared out.

The mall is located at 32233 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville.