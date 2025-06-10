Bomb threat at Corewell in Troy leads to evacuation, says Oakland University officials

article

A bomb threat was reported at Corewell Health Beaumont in Troy according to Oakland University police, on Tuesday night - prompting an evacuation at the hospital.

Just after 8 p.m., Oakland University sent an alert out that police were informed of a bomb threat at Corewell in Troy and is advising OU students, faculty and staff to evacuate in an orderly fashion.

Meanwhile, others who were planning on heading to the hospital are being told to avoid the area until further notice.

This is the same facility where a disgruntled employee allegedly shot a coworker in the parking garage in March.

So far no further details have been provided by officials. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.