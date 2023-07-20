Bombshell Treat Bar eyes fall opening for Berkley store

article

Bombshell Treat Bar, known for its creative ice cream bars, said it is aiming to open its storefront in Berkley by the fall.

The ice cream business already serves its over-the-top treats around Metro Detroit with a cart that is at many events and can be rented. The sweet stand has prided itself on its homemade ice cream that is dipped in real Belgian chocolate.

(Photo: Bombshell Treat Bar)

When the Berkley store was announced late last year, the goal was to open this spring. However, that has been delayed.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but promise it will be worth the wait," the business said.

Bombshell will be at 2688 Coolidge Hwy.