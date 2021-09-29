Border agents seize $200K in unreported cash at US-Canada border in Detroit

article

Customs officials at the Detroit border seized $200,000 in undeclared cash at the Canadian border early Tuesday morning.

The Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations said in a release Wednesday that it found the cash during a series of outbound commercial vehicle inspections.

The money, which was seized because it exceeded the amount of cash that can be brought over without being declared, was found in a car at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry.

The driver was released without further incident after failing to report the large sum of money.

The seizure follows another big haul by CPB on Mondy when $28,000 in undeclared currency was found at the same site.

Customs officials say travelers arriving and departing the U.S. are free to carry as much cash as they want when crossing the border - so long as they report it ahead of time.

"There is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, but reporting is required under the Currency and Foreign Transaction Reporting Act," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. "Failure to comply can result in civil and criminal penalties and may lead to loss of undeclared monetary instruments."

An individual may petition for the return of seized currency, but the petitioner must prove the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.