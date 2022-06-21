Borrowed trailer hitch leads police to stolen camper, generator in northern Michigan

A man is facing charges after a stolen camper and generator were found in northern Michigan.

Last month, a man contacted Michigan State Police after his camper was stolen from a property on Woodstream Trail in Hanover Township. The man told police the used camper was missing a few days after he bought it.

Police said there was evidence at the scene and tire tracks leading away. They checked the area and interviewed residents.

According to police, a trooper found out that Brian Keith Jamieson, 35, of Kingsley, had recently borrowed a trailer hitch from someone nearby. That led to a Kingsley location, where they found the camper and a stolen generator.

Jamieson is charged with one count of larceny $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and one count of larceny less than $200. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, and is due back in court June 28.