Northern Michigan police find stolen cabin

A cabin stolen from a property in northern Michigan late last year has been found, police said.

The cabin was reported stolen from Coldsprings Township in February, and police believed it had been taken between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021.

Michigan State Police said an investigation and tips led them to the cabin. It was recovered Tuesday at a home in Kalkaska County's Orange Township, which is just south of where the structure was stolen.

Police are investigating at least two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.