Boston's Restaurant and Sports Bar's pepperoni stuffed twist bread recipe

One of the best gametime foods is pizza. Boston's Restaurant and Sports Bar joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a pizza recipe with a "twist" that you can make for your viewing party.

You can get their pepperoni stuffed twist bread recipe below, along with their steak nacho recipe.

PEPPERONI STUFFED TWIST BREAD

Ingredients

2 balls of pizza dough

Melted garlic butter 1 fl oz

Sliced pepperoni 16 ea

Shredded parmesan 0.5 oz

Nacho cheese 2 oz

Pizza spice 1 tsp

Pizza sauce 4 fl oz

Parsley 0.01 oz

Flip the pizza dough over onto a cutting board.

Brush the dough with the melted garlic butter.

Evenly distribute the pizza toppings (sliced pepperoni, nacho cheese, shredded parmesan cheese and the pizza spice) on the dough shell.

Cut each dough into 4 equal strips.

Twist the dough, ensuring the ingredients are on the inside and place into a pizza pan.

Place in the oven for 5 minutes.

Place twist bread on the appropriate plate.

Pair the twist bread with the pizza sauce of your choice.

STEAK NACHOS

Ingredients

Refried black beans 4 oz

Grilled Chicken 4 oz

Spicy chicken 4 oz

Ground beef topping 4 oz

Diced flat iron steak 4 oz

Nacho rounds 4 ea

Shredded nacho cheese 5 oz

Diced tomatoes 1 oz

Shredded iceberg mix 1 oz

Sour cream 1.5 oz

Diced avocado 2 oz

Pickled jalapeños 1 oz

Salsa 2 fl oz

First heat up the refried black beans

Evenly spread the refried black beans over each nacho round with a utensil.

Sprinkle the shredded nacho cheese over the refried black beans.

Evenly distribute the steak or another meat option on the shredded nacho cheese.

Place the diced tomatoes on top of the steak.

Place in the oven for 1.5 minutes.

Once heated, garnish the middle of a large platter with shredded iceberg mix.

Place the sour cream, diced avocado, and jalapeños on the shredded iceberg mix.

Cut each nacho round into four wedges using a cross formation.