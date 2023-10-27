Both directions of I-94 closing this weekend in Detroit

A stretch of I-94 will be closed in both directions this weekend in Detroit.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the freeway will close from the Lodge Freeway to Gratiot. These lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Before the freeway completely closes, all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Cadieux to John R. roads will be closed. Entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will close from 30th Street to Van Dyke Avenue.

This closure is for the removal of the Beaubien Street overpass and the Seminole Street pedestrian bridge.

Detours include southbound Lodge to northbound I-75, then northbound Gratiot back to eastbound I-94, and Gratiot to southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.