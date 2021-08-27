Flooding closes Detroit freeways -- See the latest updates here

Flooding is leading to freeway closures in Detroit.

Weather Forecast: Heavy rains, watch for flooding and high waters

Freeway closures as of 2:45 p.m. Friday:

Northbound Southfield Freeway – closed at Ford

Southbound Southfield Freeway – closed at Joy, closed at I-96

Northbound Lodge Freeway – Closed at Evergreen

See the latest from the Department of Transportation below: