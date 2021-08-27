Flooding closes Detroit freeways -- See the latest updates here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Flooding is leading to freeway closures in Detroit.
Freeway closures as of 2:45 p.m. Friday:
- Northbound Southfield Freeway – closed at Ford
- Southbound Southfield Freeway – closed at Joy, closed at I-96
- Northbound Lodge Freeway – Closed at Evergreen
See the latest from the Department of Transportation below:
