Expand / Collapse search

Flooding closes Detroit freeways -- See the latest updates here

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Flooding is leading to freeway closures in Detroit.

Weather Forecast: Heavy rains, watch for flooding and high waters

Freeway closures as of 2:45 p.m. Friday:

  • Northbound Southfield Freeway – closed at Ford
  • Southbound Southfield Freeway – closed at Joy, closed at I-96
  • Northbound Lodge Freeway – Closed at Evergreen

READ: Why do Metro Detroit freeways keep flooding?

See the latest from the Department of Transportation below: