Metro Detroit freeways are flooded again -- Why does it keep happening?

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit
Flooding on the Lodge Freeway on Aug. 27, 2021.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Rain Friday caused flooding that closed Metro Detroit freeways yet again.

It is the fourth time this has happened in two months. So, what exactly is the issue?

Michigan Department of Transportation officials commented on freeway flooding after it happened earlier this month. They said it would cost about $50 million to put portable generators in all Metro Detroit pumphouses. There are about 140 pumphouses.

Power outages were to blame for that flooding and the severity of other floods this year.

"It was just everywhere at one time. We got such a large volume of water in a short amount of time and without any power at a majority of our pumphouses we were not able to pump that water off," said Diane Cross, with MDOT.

On Aug. 12, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said a request has been made to the federal government for a grant that would allow about 20 generators to be purchased.

