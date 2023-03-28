Bourbon Fest, Easter fun, ghost hunting, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

This weekend has plenty for both the kids and adults to do!

Sip beer or bourbon, celebrate Easter with the little ones, and more.

Here's what's going on:

Unite: Celebrate Women in Beer

Friday, March 31 from 6-9 p.m.

HOMES Campus in Ann Arbor

Celebrate women in the brewing industry with food, music, warehouse tours, networking, and of course beer.

Aggregate, a west coast IPA, will be released at Unite. The beer was brewed by female staff at HOMES for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day.

Learn more.

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest

Saturday, April 1 from 6-10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Hundreds of bourbons will be available for you to try, along with food trucks to keep you fed during bourbon fest.

A $50 general admission ticket includes entry at 7 p.m., a souvenir glass, and 10 tasting tickets. A $100 VIP ticket includes 6 p.m. entry, a dated bourbon glass, 20 tasting tickets, and access to a VIP bottle section.

Get tickets.

Taylor Bunny Trail

Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Heritage Park in Taylor

This event geared toward children 12 and younger includes a treat bag, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more.

Tickets are $5 for children from Taylor and $10 for non-residents.

Get tickets.

Canterbury Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Celebrate Easter with an egg drop, lawn games, a petting zoo, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more fun.

Tickets are $7 and must be purchased in advance. Can't make it this weekend? Check it out next weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Get tickets.

Ghost Hunting Speaker and Haunted Tour

Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Straight Farmhouse in Garden City

Learn about the paranormal with Grimstone Inc., including some of the basic tools used in paranormal investigation, and then go on a ghost tour of the Straight Farmhouse.

Tickets are $40. A second event is planned for April 15.

Get tickets.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada

Enjoy crafts, train rides, face paints, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more.

Tickets are $24.95 per child. Two adults are free per child.

Get tickets.

All Things Detroit Day

Sunday, April from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Shop local vendors as you stroll Eastern Market. Find art, food, and more.

There will also be a food truck rally and live entertainment.

General admission tickets are $5 at the door for entry at 11 a.m. Early admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 and include entry at 9:30 a.m., a tote bag, and giveaways and special coupons and giveaways.

Get tickets.